MADISON, Wis. -- An umpire was remembered Tuesday with a moment of silence at the Madison Mallards' first home game since his death.
Conor McKenzie, the longtime Northwoods League umpire who died in a crash while traveling to a Mallards game, was ejected from the vehicle he was riding in Wisconsin State Patrol confirmed Monday.
Friends and family of McKenzie continue to share photos and memories of him.
"His dream and passion was umpiring baseball," said Stephanie Lightsey.
Lightsey lives in Montgomery, Alabama and said she was best friends with McKenzie. She shared many memories of McKenzie as a family-oriented friend with a great personality.
"Whenever he walked in a room, he would just light up the whole room," Lightsey said. "Our family is going to be lost without him."
At the start of Tuesday's Mallards game, a picture of McKenzie was put on the big screen as those who knew him in the Northwoods baseball community reflected on his dedication to the sport.
"The league and its entire community are devastated by this loss and extend their deepest condolences to Conor's family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time," Samantha Rubin, the team's general manager, said in a news release on Sunday.
Lightsey said even though McKenzie's place on the field looks different now, his presence will still be as consistent as his commitment to baseball.
"I know he's going to say, 'I got the best view of the Braves game and the Alabama Crimson Tide,'" she said. "He's going to be a great guardian angel."
