MADISON, Wis. -- An umpire was remembered Tuesday with a moment of silence at the Madison Mallards' first home game since his death.

Conor McKenzie, the longtime Northwoods League umpire who died in a crash while traveling to a Mallards game, was ejected from the vehicle he was riding in Wisconsin State Patrol confirmed Monday.