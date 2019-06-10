Hilldale to offer free fitness classes this summer

Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for lululemon athletica

MADISON, Wis. - Hilldale is offering six free fitness classes this summer as part of its "Hilldale Hustle" series.

The shopping center is partnering with local studios to host classes held during most Saturdays and Sundays in June and July.

The events are completely free, but participants are asked to register online beforehand.

The schedule of classes is:

6/15: Free People Movement featuring Kamps Fitness

6/22: Burn Bootcamp

6/29: Barre3

7/13: Kamps Fitness

7/20: Burn Bootcamp

7/27: Barre3

The classes start at 9 a.m. and will be held at the plaza near Free People in Hilldale. Particpants should bring their own yoga mat, water bottle and towel.

To find out more and to register, visit Hilldale's event calendar.

