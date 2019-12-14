LIVE NOW

Hilldale to host menorah lighting for first night of Hanukah

Posted: Dec 13, 2019 08:20 PM CST

Updated: Dec 13, 2019 08:20 PM CST

MADISON, Wis. - Hilldale will celebrate the first night of Hanukah next week with a menorah lighting. 

According to a news release, Chabad of Madison will host the lighting in the plaza between Morgan's Shoes and Free People at 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 22.

The event will also have music and light refreshments. 

Hanukah will run from Dec. 22 through Dec. 30 this year. 

