Hiker pronounced dead after fall in Fond du Lac County
OAKFIELD, Wis. - A Wisconsin hiker has been found dead after a fall in Fond du Lac County.
Sheriff's officials say the incident happened Friday afternoon at the Oakfield Ledge State Natural Area. The male victim reportedly fell while hiking with a group of friends. His friends were unable to provide an exact location due to the remote area and difficult terrain, but authorities found the group using GPS coordinates from the 911 call.
The incident is being investigated.
The hiker's name is not being released pending notification of family.
Never miss another story. Sign up here for Channel3000.com email newsletters and have local news delivered right to you every day. It’s quick and free to sign up.
Previous Story
'Hard to watch you go': Construction crews take down what's left of Sun Prairie's Glass Nickel Pizza
Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Next Story
Orpheum evacuated as precaution while firefighters respond to fire at next-door parking ramp
Local And Regional News
- Mars captivates southern sky through end of July
- Fight at downtown restaurant leaves one wounded, two people arrested
- Man charged in Milwaukee shooting plot released until trial
- Police searching for man who grabbed, robbed woman overnight near Woodman's parking lot
- Beloit fire caused nearly $385,000 in damages, officials say
- Wisconsin group fears Census miscount could cut funding