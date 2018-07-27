LIVE NOW

News 3 at 6

News

Hiker pronounced dead after fall in Fond du Lac County

Posted: July 27, 2018 06:44 PM CDT

Updated: July 27, 2018 06:44 PM CDT

OAKFIELD, Wis. - A Wisconsin hiker has been found dead after a fall in Fond du Lac County.

Sheriff's officials say the incident happened Friday afternoon at the Oakfield Ledge State Natural Area. The male victim reportedly fell while hiking with a group of friends. His friends were unable to provide an exact location due to the remote area and difficult terrain, but authorities found the group using GPS coordinates from the 911 call.

The incident is being investigated.

The hiker's name is not being released pending notification of family.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Never miss another story. Sign up here for Channel3000.com email newsletters and have local news delivered right to you every day. It’s quick and free to sign up.

Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration