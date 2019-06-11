Highway closed briefly in Sauk County as crews fight fire

SPRING GREEN, Wis. - The Spring Green Fire Department responded to a fire that closed part of Wisconsin Highway 60 briefly.

The fire broke out at a home on State Highway 60 near Rainbow Road in the town of Spring Green.

Firefighters made entry and found the fire in an upstairs bedroom of the home, according to a release by the Spring Green Fire Department. The second floor bedroom suffered fire damage and the rest of the second floor saw significant smoke and heat damage.

No one was home at the time of the fire and no emergency crews were injured.

Firefighters believe the cause is electrical in nature.

The fire shut down both directions of Wisconsin 60 briefly. The road has since reopened.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.