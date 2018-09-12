LIVE NOW

Highway 69 bridge complete in Green County

Posted: Sep 12, 2018 04:02 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 12, 2018 04:02 PM CDT

GREEN COUNTY, wis. - The bridge on State Highway 69 is finished, and officials with the Green County Highway Department have opened the road. 

Officials remind drivers that the speed limit on the road is 55. 

The road was reopened after a construction project by the Green County Highway Department. 

