Highway 69 bridge complete in Green County
GREEN COUNTY, wis. - The bridge on State Highway 69 is finished, and officials with the Green County Highway Department have opened the road.
Officials remind drivers that the speed limit on the road is 55.
The road was reopened after a construction project by the Green County Highway Department.
