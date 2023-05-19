Madison
MCFARLAND, Wis. -- U.S. Highway 51 is closed at Farwell Street in McFarland Friday morning due to a crash.
Dane County dispatchers said the crash was first reported just before 10 a.m. Dispatchers could not say how many vehicles were involved in the crash but said injuries were reported at the scene.
The highway is closed in both directions. Dane County Sheriff's deputies as well as police and emergency crews from McFarland and Madison were sent to the scene.
A Madison Fire Department spokesperson confirmed that a scuba team was sent to the scene for a report of a vehicle submerged in water. One person had been pulled from the vehicle before crews arrived.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated
