Highway 19 near Burke reopens following crash
BURKE, Wis. - Part of Highway 19 near Burke has reopened following a crash Wednesday night.
Dane County Dispatch said it received a call at 5:59 p.m. for a report of a crash in the 4000 block of Highway 19.
According to the Dane County Sheriff's Office, it is believed that two cars were involved. Possible minor injuries have been reported.
An alert from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation showed that all eastbound and westbound lanes on the highway at Portage Road were closed as a result of the crash.
