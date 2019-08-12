Authorities believe fog a factor in rollover crash on Highway 14

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

OREGON, Wis. - The Dane County Sheriff's Department says one person is in the hospital after a rollover crash on Highway 14 early Monday morning.

The crash happened at about 5:15 a.m. near Hill Road outside of Oregon. Authorities say the driver missed a curve in the road and rolled over.

The driver showed no signs of impairment and the Dane County Sheriff's Department believes weather played a role in the crash. Heavy fog was reported in the area at the time of the crash.

All lanes of Highway 14 were shut down for nearly an hour while crews were at the scene of the crash. The road reopened just after 6 a.m.

