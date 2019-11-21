LIVE NOW

Highway 14 near Oregon reopens following crash

Posted: Nov 20, 2019 08:40 PM CST

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 09:22 PM CST

OREGON, Wis. - All lanes on Highway 14 near Oregon have reopened following a crash Wednesday night.

According to an alert from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, all eastbound and westbound lanes on Highway 14 at Highway 138 were blocked after a crash happened at 8:18 p.m.

The incident was cleared at 9:20 p.m.

 

 

