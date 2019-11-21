Highway 14 near Oregon reopens following crash

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

OREGON, Wis. - All lanes on Highway 14 near Oregon have reopened following a crash Wednesday night.

According to an alert from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, all eastbound and westbound lanes on Highway 14 at Highway 138 were blocked after a crash happened at 8:18 p.m.

The incident was cleared at 9:20 p.m.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.