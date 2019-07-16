Highway 136 reopens between Rock Springs and North Freedom after domestic disturbance

Copyright 2017 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

ROCK SPRINGS, Wis. - Highway 136 in Sauk County is back open between Rock Springs and North Freedom after a disturbance at a home on East Broadway in the Village of Rock Springs.

The Sauk County Sheriff's Department says deputies went to the home at around 1 a.m. for a report of a gun being fired during a disturbance. The victim ran from the home, but the suspect, 39-year-old Bradley Lewandowski, stayed inside.

Deputies weren't able to make contact with Lewandowski, so the Sauk County Emergency Response Team and Sauk County Negotiations Team were called to the scene.

The Sauk County Sheriff's Office said negotiators tried to talk with Lewandowski for hours, with no response. Emergency Response Team members entered the home at 5:45 a.m. and Lewandowski was arrested without incident.

Lewandowski is at the Sauk County Jail with preliminary charges of Domestic Abuse Disorderly Conduct, Domestic Abuse Battery, and Recklessly Endangering Safety.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says all lanes of the highway were closed in both directions between County Road DD in Rock Springs and County Road I north of North Freedom early Tuesday while the situation was being addressed.

The road was closed at about 4:15 a.m., but reopened just after 6 a.m.

