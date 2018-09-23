News

Highway 12 westbound lanes to close at I-39/90/94 interchange on Monday

Posted: Sep 23, 2018 10:20 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 23, 2018 10:20 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - The westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 12 that enter the I-39/90/94 interchange will be closed from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. on Monday evening into Tuesday morning, according to Wisconsin Department of Transportation officials.

Traffic coming from the westbound lanes of Highway 12 will be detoured north on I-39/90/94 to Wisconsin Highway 30 and Stoughton Road, according to a news release from the DOT. 

The northbound I-39/90/94 ramp to westbound Highway 12, as well as the Highway 12 ramp to southbound I-39/90/94 will also be closed and detoured using Wisconsin Highway 30 and Stoughton Road.

Crews will be performing maintenance while the lanes are closed. 

