Highland man, brother of News 3 Now TV anchor, killed in crash

JAMESTOWN, Wis. - A Highland man was killed in a one-vehicle crash in Grant County, the sheriff's office said Friday.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office said 24-year-old Levi Linscheid died in a wreck on Highway 151 in Jamestown. His Jeep was discovered Friday morning at 7 a.m. after an overnight crash.

He is the brother of News 3 Now morning anchor Leah Linscheid.

According to the report, the Jeep left the road and hit a guardrail before going over a cement barrier. Officials said they don't know yet what caused the crash.

Emergency services personnel responded and found a 2012 Jeep Wrangler on its roof in the west ditch along Highway 151, just over an embankment, making it difficult to be seen from the highway. Levi Linscheid was found trapped and unresponsive. The Jaws of Life, a rescue tool, was used to free him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene by the Grant County coroner.

Officials said he was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.

In a statement, the Linscheid family said Levi graduated from UW-Platteville with degrees in exercise science and biology. He thrived in his career as a personal fitness instructor in Platteville, where he had many friends.

"Levi will be remembered for his unmatched kindness, his commitment to God and his endless love for his family. He was universally beloved," the statement said. "As a fitness instructor, his job was to teach and inspire - his memory will continue to do that in all the lives he touched."

The family said funeral arrangements are pending.

"The entire Morgan Murphy Media family is heartbroken, and we extend our most heartfelt condolences to Leah and her family," station general manager Tom Keeler said. "Leah, you and your family are front and center in all our hearts and prayers, and we will all be with you every step along the way."

This crash remains under investigation.

The incident is the eighth fatal crash in Grant County this year.

