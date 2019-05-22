News

High winds knock out power to thousands

Posted: May 22, 2019 07:43 AM CDT

RHINELANDER, Wis. - High winds have knocked out power to thousands of people in Wisconsin.

Wisconsin Public Service says the outages impact nearly 24,000 customers in Marathon, Lincoln, Oneida, Brown, Vilas and Portage counties. About 3,700 customers in Tomahawk and nearly 3,400 in Wausau are without service Wednesday morning.

Xcel Energy says about 2,400 of its customers have lost power. The National Weather Service says a wind gust of 55 mph was measured at the Rhinelander Airport Wednesday morning.

