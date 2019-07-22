High winds create swimming risk in southern Lake Michigan
CHICAGO - The National Weather Service says winds as strong as 25 mph (40 kph) are creating dangerous swimming conditions in southern Lake Michigan.
The weather service says the swimming risk was high Monday from beaches from Muskegon, Michigan, southward through Indiana and then northward through Illinois to Milwaukee.
The weather service says "Life threatening waves and currents are expected at the beaches. People visiting the beaches should stay out of the water."
Waves as high as 7 feet (2.1 meters) were forecast for Cook County beaches and as high as 8 feet (2.4 meters) at beaches in Porter County, Illinois, and Van Buren County, Michigan.
