High water continues to delay Janesville's Milwaukee street bridge, finish goal set for spring 2020

JANESVILLE, Wis. - State officials with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation say high water conditions will continue to delay the completion of Janesville's Milwaukee Street bridge.

At first, the DOT had hoped the work would be done by midsummer 2019, but now, its says it's likely the project could go until spring 2020.

When will Janesville’s Milwaukee Street bridge be done?



It was supposed to be done this past summer.



Then, by the end of October.



Now, state officials say high water has pushed that date back as far as next spring.



Currently, the project is in delay, according to Michael Bie of the DOT. Bie said in an email statement that river levels need to drop by 1.5-2 inches for work to begin again.

Bie said the state has several contingency plans in place, all of which are dependent on water levels.

"Decisions moving forward directly depend on the high water and when water levels reduce to the point where work can continue on the bridge," Bie said. "The plans are to have the bridge open to traffic in some configuration at some point this winter."

Bie said it's unlikely the bridge would stay completely closed to traffic throughout the winter, but it would take until the spring for finishing items to be completed. He also said WisDOT has not determined whether the current water level is cause for an excusable delay.

The contractor working on the bridge project, Zenith Tech, said in a statement:

"The Rock River has presented unsafe working conditions due to above flood stage heights and velocities. These difficult safety issues and differing site conditions have proved challenging for all parties involved in this important project."

