High-speed chase begins at Walmart in Monona, ends in residential Fitchburg
MONONA, Wis. - Multiple police departments, including Madison police, responded to a high-speed chase overnight.
The chase began at 2:00 a.m. at the Walmart in Monona off Broadway, according to police. It ended an hour later on in a residential area in Fitchburg at Green Crest Court, south of McKee Road.
From Monona, the chase continued into Madison on the Beltline. Police were also spotted on Post Road and Fish Hatchery Road.
Monona PD is handling the case. Fitchburg PD and Madison PD assisted. Police would not confirm if any arrests were made or the reason behind the chase.
BREAKING OVERNIGHT: Monona Police are investigating after a high-speed chase started near the Walmart on Broadway and ended in Fitchburg.
