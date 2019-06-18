High-speed chase begins at Walmart in Monona, ends in residential Fitchburg

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MONONA, Wis. - Multiple police departments, including Madison police, responded to a high-speed chase overnight.

The chase began at 2:00 a.m. at the Walmart in Monona off Broadway, according to police. It ended an hour later on in a residential area in Fitchburg at Green Crest Court, south of McKee Road.

Green Crest Ct in Fitchburg is quiet now but it's where multiple police agencies were earlier. A police chase began at 2:00 a.m. at the Walmart in Monona, continued through Madison on the Beltline and ended in Fitchburg. Monona PD is leading the case, they won't confirm arrests pic.twitter.com/JUYZhcU8fO — Keely Arthur (@news3keely) June 18, 2019

From Monona, the chase continued into Madison on the Beltline. Police were also spotted on Post Road and Fish Hatchery Road.

Monona PD is handling the case. Fitchburg PD and Madison PD assisted. Police would not confirm if any arrests were made or the reason behind the chase.

BREAKING OVERNIGHT: Monona Police are investigating after a high-speed chase started near the Walmart on Broadway and ended in Fitchburg. https://t.co/QoBBqRXjIK pic.twitter.com/AXsPryPexW — News 3 Now / Channel 3000 (@WISCTV_News3) June 18, 2019

Stay with News 3 Now and Channel3000.com for updates to this developing story.



Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.