High school teacher raises money to send 260 students home with food for the holiday break

High school teacher raises money to...

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. - A Wisconsin Dells High School teacher is spreading the holiday spirit by giving students food to take home for the holiday break.

Chemistry and engineering teacher Taylor Daus said she assumed her students were excited for the start of the holiday break until she asked them.

"They said, 'Well I don't get to eat, because when I come to school I get food,'" said Daus.

She set a goal of giving bags of food and personal hygiene products to half of the student body, or about 260 students. She asked the community and local businesses to help her collect $10 for each bag, adding up to $2,600.

As of Friday, she had almost $10,000 from thirty local businesses.

"They just wanted to try to make the kids' break what it's supposed to be - a happy time. Holidays are supposed to be enjoyable and so they really wanted to try to make a difference and have one less thing for that kid to have to worry about," said Daus.

The Keg & Patio bar gave $2,600 to use at the Second Harvest Food Bank.

Daus said 50 percent of families in the Wisconsin Dells School District are at or below the poverty level.

"To this day, I still can't believe this is actually happening," said sophomore Ramon Guzman. Guzman helped unpack items and put them in each bag.

"Yesterday we took a couple bags to the special education room, and their faces were just priceless because they were so happy," said Guzman.

Although the students were excited for the gift bags, many of them were still shocked at the community's generosity.