MADISON, Wis. -- A Madison high school student allegedly attacked his school's principal last week after the student's name was called over the school's loud speaker, court records claim.
The incident, which happened at La Follette High School on Sept. 8, left the school's principal with a concussion, according to a diagnosis from UW Health staff cited in a criminal complaint filed against the student.
The student, a 18-year-old Nathaniel Haverland, was charged with substantial battery and disorderly conduct as a result of the alleged attack.
Records claim that the incident started after a cab arrived at the school to pick the student up, which prompted the principal to have school staff call the student's name over the loudspeaker to let him know his ride had arrived.
The principal reported Haverland charged at him when the student was heading toward the school's common area.
The student reportedly threw a water bottle at the principal before pinning him against a locker in the hallway. He then allegedly punched the principal in the head twice.
Court records went on to say that Haverland made statements to the effect of “I’m gonna f*** you up” and “I’m gonna kill you," while hitting the principal.
In an interview with police, Haverland reportedly told investigators that school staff called his name over the loudspeaker six times, which he thought was unnecessary. He went on to say he did hit the principal but didn't recall if he said anything while doing so.
According to online court records, Haverland made his first court appearance Tuesday; a judge ordered he avoid all contact with the principal, and not show up at the school itself.
His next court date is scheduled for early October.
