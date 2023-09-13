lafollette high school generic_1537979030345.jpg_13356053_ver1.0.jpg

MADISON, Wis. -- A Madison high school student allegedly attacked his school's principal last week after the student's name was called over the school's loud speaker, court records claim.

The incident, which happened at La Follette High School on Sept. 8, left the school's principal with a concussion, according to a diagnosis from UW Health staff cited in a criminal complaint filed against the student.