High heat causes pavement buckle on Highway 51
MCFARLAND, Wis. - High heat Friday caused the pavement to buckle on Highway 51.
All southbound lanes on Highway 51 near Larson Beach Road were closed Friday for hours following the incident.
All lanes of traffic were reopened around 8:30 p.m.
