High heat and your pet: Keeping your four-legged friends safe

© Brandpoint

MADISON, Wis. - Southern Wisconsin is under an excessive heat warning this weekend, and humans won't be the only ones sweating it out.

Pet owners should take precautions to keep pets cooled off, according to the Dane County Humane Society, who offered tips on safety for our four-legged friends.

Warding off heatstroke and dehydration with extra water and shade can be key to keeping pets healthy. Keeping a fan on and putting ice cubes in your pet's water bowl can be good methods of keeping the heat in check.

For dogs, taking walks during the morning or evening can keep them off of the hot sidewalks and pavement during the day. Leaving dogs outside alone can also put them at risk of heatstroke.

As always, never leave your pet alone inside your car. With some extra help, pets can brave these hot days right by your side.