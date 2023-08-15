MILWAUKEE -- Do you think you're a good singer? Sure, maybe you can hit the high notes while you're in the shower but how about in front a crowd of thousands of Milwaukee Bucks fans?
Well now you'll have a chance to prove it.
The Bucks will hold auditions next month to select national anthem singers for the upcoming season. Auditions will be held in-person at Fiserv Forum. The team will also hold auditions for the Bucks Beats group and Hoop Troop.
National anthem auditions will be held on Monday, Sept. 11 in the Fiserv Forum Atrium. There are three time slots for auditions: 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. No pre-registration is required.
Candidates will audition in the order that they arrive. The Canadian national anthem can also be sung for consideration.
Pre-registration is recommended, but not required, for those auditioning for the Bucks Beats and Hoop Troop. Bucks Beats candidates who pre-register will receive their audition music in advance.
Bucks Beats auditions will be held on Monday, Sept. 5 beginning at 5 p.m. and candidates should enter Fiserv Forum through the Johnson Controls Entrance located at the northwest corner of the arena near the intersection of Juneau Ave. and North 6th Street. Candidates must be 18 years old or older. You can pre-register by clicking or tapping here.
Hoop Troop auditions will be held on Monday, Sept. 18 beginning at 5 p.m. and candidates should enter Fiserv Forum through the Johnson Controls Entrance. You must be 18 years old or older to audition and you can pre-register by clicking or tapping here.
