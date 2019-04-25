Here's why the Crazylegs Classic will not start on Capitol Square

MADISON, Wis. - For the first time in its 37-year history, Crazylegs will not start at Capitol Square, and the reasoning could impact many more beloved events in Madison.

Alderman Mike Verveer, whose district covers the square, said there are a couple reasons for the change.

“For the last several years, certain city staff members that have to deal with the issues surrounding any street closures became concerned about the large number of events that were occurring in the downtown area,” he said.

For the 1ST TIME in race history, Crazylegs will not start at the Square. 🏃‍♀️💨



Here's why:

🏛️ A new city ordinance ORIGINALLY (it has since been amended) would have forced events like this to change.

🚔 Police needing resources for the Mifflin St. Block Party. #News3Now pic.twitter.com/hmUksQMATU — Amy Reid (@amyreidreports) April 25, 2019

Those city staff are people like Lt. Dave Mccaw with the Madison Police Department. This Saturday, Crazylegs lines up with the Mifflin Street Block Party, which requires a large police presence.

“Everybody's intention is to go there and have a good time, yet violence happens,” McCaw said. “Every year since ‘96, except for two years, there has been at least one sexual assault. One year (there were) as many as eight sexual assaults at the event.”

After hearing those concerns and those of Madison's transit workers who have to deal with heavy traffic, Verveer helped write a city ordinance that would cut back on events that clogged downtown.

He didn't intend to hurt legacy events like the Crazylegs Classic.

“I then worked hard with others over the last several months to amend the language that staff was originally proposing to exempt crazy legs and any other beloved legacy events from the impacts of this new ordinance.”

But it was too late.

Other concerns had already made it to the Crazylegs team, and other events like the Pride Parade, which then changed their plans.

Now the Pride Parade will be a pride festival, and Crazylegs will start at the Library Mall on UW'S campus and turn away from the square before it becomes too tight.

But those excited for the race, like Verveer, say the part of the race that really matters is still intact.

“From my perspective, speaking only as myself, the cooler part isn't starting at the square,” Verveer said. “It's finishing on the Camp Randall field, with your beer.”

Verveer said events like Crazylegs and the Pride Parade could have been grandfathered in if they hadn't changed their plans, but that's not the case next year. It will take council action to allow them to return to their previous plans, but that's something Verveer said he would be willing to do.



Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.