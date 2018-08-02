Here's where the Democrats running for Wisconsin governor stand on education

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - With less than two weeks until the Wisconsin primary election, News 3 asked the eight Democrats running for governor where they stand on key issues.

Question: Gov. Scott Walker recently said if he's re-elected, he would freeze University of Wisconsin's tuition for the next for years. Is that the right approach?

Kelda Roys: "I don't think you can starve our public universities or our public K-12 schools of resources for years and then say, 'Well, we're going to also freeze tuition' and not fund that."

Mahlon Mitchell: "Freezing tuition is great, but we have to make sure that we have the best UW system that we can, and we have to provide tenure for professors."

Mike McCabe: "I don't want tuition frozen at levels that are unaffordable for so many young people. The average graduate is coming out with thirty thousand dollars in student debt."

Matt Flynn: "Tuition is way too high. It should come way down, but it should be fully funded. And I would restore statutory tenure to reaffirm our mission statement, and I'd boast nationally about having one of the greatest universities in the world."

Paul Soglin: "I don't see how anyone, given the uncertainty about the state budget and state funding, can make the determination now whether or not tuition should be frozen."

Tony Evers: "It's kind of a coward's way out saying, 'OK, we're just going to freeze tuition.' We have to couple that with increasing the ability of the system to rely on the state funding."

Josh Pade: "Tuition freeze is only part of handling what we need to do with higher education. I'm advocating to make two-year college and trade schools tuition free."

Kathleen Vinehout: "What I have done in the alternatives that I have written to the governor's budget which is to fund the tuition cuts, to replace the money that's been taken away so we don't lose our best professors."

Question: What changes would you make to K-12 education if elected as governor?

Matt Flynn: "I would put much more money into prekindergarten because I think that when people are very, very young -- 3 to 5 years old -- is when a lot of the educational intervention has to be done."

Josh Pade: "We need to have to focus on education reform. That's making certain that we are having accountability, that we're having well-trained teachers, that we're having the type of personnel in schools that can handle all the problems that a lot of students bring to school."

Paul Soglin: "We have to have a new formula for state funding for our public schools. It has to be built on a formula that's based on population and household income, not on property values."

Tony Evers: "We're making sure we're having a significant increase in funding for kids with disabilities. We've frozen that for a decade. We can no longer afford to do that because if just pits kids against each other."

Kathleen Vinehout: "The schools need to be given more money, but that's not happening. And that needs to change. I would change the way we fund schools."

Kelda Roys: "We need to fully and fairly fund our K-12 system schools. That means making sure that there are enough resources in the system overall and that those resources are equitably distributed."

Mahlon Mitchell: "I would pass a constitutional amendment that would require the state to pay two thirds of all the school districts' budgets across the state. And then, we would fully fund education once and for all."

Mike McCabe: "We've got to change the school funding formula so that the money going to schools is more based on student need, not just property value."