Here's what law enforcement wants you to know in case of an active shooter

MADISON, Wis. - Since Wednesday’s workplace shooting in Middleton, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said deputies have received dozens of requests for active-shooter training.

The agency has had the training for years, and Sheriff Dave Mahoney said in the last year Dane County has trained about 11,000 people in the area. The agency has two full-time deputies assigned to give the lessons because of the demand.

“We’re seeing more and more of these incidents occurring across the country,” Mahoney said. “Our citizens and our community and our businesses need to have a plan for how you would respond in the wake of an incident.”

Mahoney said the key point emphasized in the training is to be aware of the surroundings and have a plan for what to do if a shooter enters any space: workplace, movie theater or otherwise. He said that plan should take into account how you can run, hide or fight.

“If you can't exit, how would you hide or protect yourself or barricade yourself?” Mahoney said. “And if you can’t escape and you can't hide, then how would you protect your life in the face of a death threat like an active shooter?”

The city of Madison Police Department also offers active shooter training, which they call CRASE (civilian response in active shooter event).

Police Chief Mike Koval said the training is important but said active shooter situations are rare, about six times less likely than being struck by lightning.

Koval said people need to remember they often have an advantage over a shooter since most attacks are committed by a single person, and he said the thousands getting trained every year can act as leaders among those fighting against the shooter.

Mahoney said businesses and people who got the training in the past are grateful for the experience. He said the deputies in charge received thank-you notes and emails following the shooting in Middleton saying if that were to happen at their business, they would know what to do.

“I think yesterday probably had more of an awakening,” Mahoney said. “We watch the news every day and see these incidents are occurring across the country in other places. Yesterday it occurred here at home.”

Mahoney said Dane County is booked out until February of 2019, but you can still reserve a class at danesheriff.com. Koval said the Madison Police Department is hosting an active-shooter training open house at the department’s training center on Nov. 16 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

