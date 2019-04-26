Here's what an expert recommends to curb sexual assault in schools

MADISON, Wis. - A 16-year-old boy is facing tentative charges of repeated sexual assault after one of his female classmates came forward about him forcefully groping her over the course of several weeks.

This is at least the second sexual assault in Madison schools that has become public in the last two weeks, though more could have gone unreported.

Hearing about a lot of sexual assaults(esp. in schools)in the news? Here's what an expert at @RapeCrisisDane says: "I think it's about time that young people feel empowered to come forward and tell their stories ... because we tend to make it pretty difficult for them." #News3Now — Amy Reid (@amyreidreports) April 26, 2019

As the director of education for the Rape Crisis Center, Missy Mael meets with administrators and teachers who hear these assaults reported, and she said their reactions can be problematic.

“It does break my heart,” Mael said. “Actually I just heard it today at a school. It was, ‘Well these young girls are just very dramatic,’ and it was a whole group of them telling me this story.”

She said that culture needs to change.

According to her multiple studies prove false reporting of sexual assault is only between 2 and 8 percent, on par with other crimes, so she said we start by believing victims when assault happens.

But she said there's more we can do before it ever does.

“What I would like to see is real, honest conversations about sex, sexual assault, consent," Mael said. "Especially consent.”

She said these conversations do happen to an extent in health class, but more can be done both there and at home.

Right now she's working with the Madison Metropolitan School District's Title IX coordinator to help train liaisons that can help with that, but more policies could go in place at the district level.

MMSD policy says engaging in non-consensual sexual contact or conduct with another student carries their highest response level, which could lead to suspension or expulsion (see page 20 in link), but it's not clear what their policy is for victims.

She encourages parents to ask for themselves.

“Ask your school administrators, ‘What is the process? If something happens to my child, what does it look like if they come to you and report it? What are you going to do about it? And step by step, what will happen with my child in these instances?”

News 3 Now reached out to the district to ask them these questions, but no one was available Thursday to comment.

Mael said another thing parents can do to help combat this is to watch for warning signs in their children, including being withdrawn and not wanting to attend class.

If you are worried about your child, Mael said you are welcome to reach out to the crisis center hotline at 608-251-7273.

