Here's how Wisconsin's senators are reacting to Kavanaugh's confirmation

Baldwin, Johnson vote along party lines

Judge Brett Kavanaugh is now officially Justice Kavanaugh, after the Senate voted to confirm him by a 50-48 margin Saturday.

Wisconsin's two senators voted along party lines, with Democrat Tammy Baldwin voting against the confirmation and Republican Ron Johnson voting for it.

Sen. Baldwin released a statement after the vote. "Judge Kavanaugh has proven that he lacks the judicial temperament to serve on America's highest court," she wrote. "I do not believe he will provide the independence we need on our Supreme Court at this time."

Meanwhile, Sen. Johnson cited Kavanaugh's experience on the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals. "The reviews of him being a judge and being impartial and showing the proper temperament on that court are overwhelming," he wrote.

Kavanaugh is President Donald Trump's second nominee to the Supreme Court.

 

