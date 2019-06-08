Hepatitis A virus found in frozen blackberries

Courtesy of cathredfern/Flickr

SILVER SPRING, Maryland - The Food and Drug Administration discovered a hepatitis A virus contamination Friday in Kroger frozen blackberries.

A news release said the blackberries are under the grocery store’s “Private Selection” brand. The following products were recalled:

Private selection frozen triple berry medley, 48 oz . (best by 07-07-20, case code: 0001111079120)

. (best by 07-07-20, case code: 0001111079120) Private selection frozen triple berry medley, 16 oz . (best by 06-19-20, case code: 0001111087808)

. (best by 06-19-20, case code: 0001111087808) Private selection frozen blackberries, 16 oz . (best by 06-19-20, 07-02-20, case code: 0001111087809)

The FDA said consumers should avoid eating Kroger frozen fruit and throw away any blackberries that were purchased from the “Private Selection” brand.

Frozen blackberries have a two-year shelf life. The FDA is currently working with the manufacturer and is investigating other products with possible contaminants.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.