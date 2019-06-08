Hepatitis A virus found in frozen blackberries

News

Posted: Jun 08, 2019 09:44 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 10:01 AM CDT

SILVER SPRING, Maryland - The Food and Drug Administration discovered a hepatitis A virus contamination Friday in Kroger frozen blackberries.

A news release said the blackberries are under the grocery store’s “Private Selection” brand. The following products were recalled:

  • Private selection frozen triple berry medley, 48 oz. (best by 07-07-20, case code: 0001111079120)
  • Private selection frozen triple berry medley, 16 oz. (best by 06-19-20, case code: 0001111087808)
  • Private selection frozen blackberries, 16 oz. (best by 06-19-20, 07-02-20, case code: 0001111087809)

The FDA said consumers should avoid eating Kroger frozen fruit and throw away any blackberries that were purchased from the “Private Selection” brand.

Frozen blackberries have a two-year shelf life. The FDA is currently working with the manufacturer and is investigating other products with possible contaminants.

