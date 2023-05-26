Henry Vilas Zoo introduces new commissioner Kyle Jones Kyle Jones Digital Producer Author twitter Author email May 26, 2023 44 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email CREDIT: Henry Vilas Zoo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MADISON, Wis. -- The Henry Vilas Zoo introduced a new commissioner Friday with deep ties to the Madison area.Jasmine Banks will join the seven member Zoo Commission, which is meant to serve as an oversight body for zoo operations. Banks replaces Jonathan Becker, whose term ended last year."It is an honor to be invited to sit on the Zoo Commission," Banks said. "I look forward to being a part of such an instrumental entity in our community where all are welcome."Banks works at Operation Fresh Start and is the founder and CEO of her own natural body care company. She is a fifth generation Madisonian.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kyle Jones Digital Producer Kyle Jones is a digital producer for Channel3000.com. You can contact him at kjones@wisctv.com. Author twitter Author email Follow Kyle Jones Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular iPhone found by Lake Mendota divers returned to owner in working condition after year underwater Three charged with assaulting law enforcement following Wisconsin Dells bar altercation All but 3 UW System campuses could run deficit by end of 2023-2024 school year, Rothman says Brooklyn man sentenced in 2022 hit-and-run that killed runner near Oregon Wisconsin energy companies looking to raise prices again next year Latest News Henry Vilas Zoo introduces new commissioner Flags to fly at half-staff Saturday for Juda seaman killed at Pearl Harbor Fitchburg man indicted by federal grand jury for illegally possessing handguns In the 608: Baseball, bricks and breakfast this weekend In the 608: Grab a snack or hit the water this weekend More News