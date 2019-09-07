Henry Vilas Zoo earns official accreditation from Association of Zoos and Aquariums

Henry Vilas Zoo

MADISON, Wis. - Dane County's Henry Vilas Zoo earned its official accreditation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums on Friday.

A news release from the County of Dane said County Executive Joe Parisi, Zoo Director Ronda Schwetz and zoo staff attended the Annual Accreditation Conference in New Orleans.

The group presented their plans for the future, including new expanded hours that will take effect next year. The zoo will be open until 8 p.m. from Memorial Day to Labor Day, and admission will remain free.

