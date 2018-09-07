Henry Vilas Zoo asks for donations to bring 'mystery' animal to the zoo
Zoo will be giving weekly hints
MADISON, Wis. - The Henry Vilas Zoo announced Friday plans to bring a new mystery animal to the zoo.
Its donation website says it is asking the community to donate to meet the $30,000 goal so the animal can come in time for the holidays.
To keep it a little fun, the zoo said it will be providing weekly hints to the identity of the animal. Officials said they want to keep the community involved in guessing what is coming.
The zoo has various levels of donations that will provide different services for the zoo animal. For example, $600 provides the mystery animal with a month's worth of training treats.
