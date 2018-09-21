Henry Vilas Zoo announces newest animal debut

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium Facebook page Nuniq

MADISON, Wis. - The Henry Vilas Zoo announced Friday the arrival of a new male polar bear to join Berit in her Arctic Passage home.

The new 22-month-old male polar bear, named Nuniq, has arrived to Madison, a release said. Nuniq is the son of Nanuq, a polar bear who lived at the Henry Vilas Zoo for two decades.

“We’re excited to welcome Nuniq to the Henry Vilas Zoo,” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi. “Being entrusted to care for Nuniq is a testament to our zoo’s long history of protecting polar bears.”

As one of eight admission-free zoos accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, the Henry Vilas Zoological Society is asking for donations to meet the $30,000 goal to cover transportation and care costs for Nuniq.

“As a no-charge zoo, the community’s support is critical to help us cover the costs necessary to bring Nuniq home to Madison to honor his father and help the next generation of Madisonians enjoy his family’s legacy,” said Alison Prange, Zoological Society president.

Donations are accepted online, by mail or by phone.

Nuniq comes to the zoo from the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in Powell, Ohio, after a recommendation from AZA's Species Survival Plan.

Nuniq is 650 pounds, outweighing his mother. According to the release, moving Nuniq, his twin sister, Neva, and half-sister Amelia Gray (who are both moving to the Maryland Zoo) gives the zoos a chance to have bear cubs in the future and protect the species.

“We are thrilled to have Nuniq join Berit and be part of the legacy of his father Nanuq,” said Executive Zoo Director Ronda Schwetz. “We look forward to continuing to work with the Polar Bear SSP and other AZA-accredited institutions to ensure polar bears are around for generations to come.”