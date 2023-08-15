Madison
The need for affordable childcare in southern Wisconsin continues to be a struggle for many Wisconsinites, so the Henry Vilas Zoo is stepping up to the plate to help out.
MADISON, Wis. -- The COVID-19 pandemic changed the world as we know and forced us all to adapt.
Birthed from the pandemic and schools shutting down because of it came the Zoo After School Program at the Henry Vilas Zoo in Madison.
The zoo saw a need in the community: childcare. Jess Thompson, an education coordinator at the zoo, said they turned unused buildings at the time into classrooms.
"We knew that we had the ability to step in and help," Thompson said.
One parent who uses ZAP for her 6-year-old but is not able to for her 1-year-old said the difference in cost is drastic.
"It is absolutely a second mortgage, and I am very aware of that every time I get the bill," Lauren Salzmann said.
She acknowledges the benefit of the program goes beyond its cost value.
"The students brought things they learned about the animals and the empathy and caring for animals back to their classrooms," Salzmann said.
With childcare still scarce in Dane County, an affordable option is still in high demand.
"As we see need increasing more and parents and their kids come and have a safe engaging environment after school," Thompson said.
The zoo along with Dane County offer scholarships to lower costs for families and anticipate more requests for them if the CARES Act money for childcare runs out.
"We could see demand increase for scholarships and affordable childcare," Thompson said.
