Henry Vilas Zoo adding new flamingos, bison

Courtesy of Bill Crouse/Flickr

MADISON, Wis. - Henry Vilas Zoo announced Monday it will be adding new flamingos and bison this winter.

According to a post from the zoo's official Facebook page, there will be five new flamingos and a bison.

You can make donations to further help the animals move to the zoo as part of Giving Tuesday.

Any donations received between Monday and Dec. 3 will be dedicated to welfare and transportation costs for the new animals.

The zoo also asked the Forward Madison FC soccer team on Twitter what it should name one of the new flamingos:

Hey @ForwardMSNFC, what do you think we should name our new flamingo? #wtflock pic.twitter.com/pfeUszASiI — Henry Vilas Zoo (@HenryVilasZoo) November 18, 2019

