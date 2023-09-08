News 3 Now, Klinke Cleaners, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County, and Magic 98 (98/1FM) are proud to team up for the 38th annual KOATS FOR KIDS winter coat collection. For the past 37 years, area residents have joined together to donate more than 344,000 winter coats to KOATS FOR KIDS.
This year’s campaign kicks off Monday, Sept. 11th with our “PACK THE TRUCK” event. The KOATS FOR KIDS collection truck will be parked curbside at Klinke Cleaners, 4512 Monona Drive, from 5 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. to accept donations of new and gently-worn children’s sized winter coats and accessories. The NEWS 3 NOW team will be on hand throughout the day with on-air interviews and updates.
WHEN:
Monday, September 11th through Saturday, October 7th
WHAT:
Donate new or gently-worn kids winter coats and accessories – including hats, gloves, scarves, snowsuits and snow pants – to area children in need.
Requests for children’s sized winter coats continue to outpace the number of kids coats donated, so we’ve set a goal of 5000 kids’ coats to meet projected needs in 2023.
Don’t have a winter coat to give? Please consider making a financial donation here - or check out the KOATS FOR KIDS Amazon Wish List here for a selection of kids’ winter coats and accessories available for purchase. Your donation will benefit children right here, where we live.
All gently-worn winter coats and accessories will be cleaned FOR FREE by Klinke Cleaners and given to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County for distribution. This year’s KOATS FOR KIDS distribution details are as follows:
Friday, October 20th
9 a.m - 6 p.m. – Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County, Taft Street Club – 2001 Taft St., Madison WI 53713
9 a.m. - 6 p.m. – McKenzie Family Boys and Girls Club – 232 Windsor St., Sun Prairie, WI 53590
Monday, October 23rd – Wednesday, October 25th
9 a.m. - 7 p.m. – Allied Family Center – 4619 Jenewein Rd., Fitchburg, WI 53711
The Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County welcomes volunteers to help organize donations and assist on KOATS FOR KIDS distribution days. If you have questions or would like to sign up for a shift, please contact specialevents@bgcdc.org.
Tune in to NEWS 3 NOW THIS MORNING, NEWS 3 NOW AT SIX, and MAGIC 98 (98.1 FM) for daily campaign updates – then please donate to KOATS FOR KIDS!
