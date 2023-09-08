Koats for Kids Pack the Truck 2023

News 3 Now, Klinke Cleaners, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County, and Magic 98 (98/1FM) are proud to team up for the 38th annual KOATS FOR KIDS winter coat collection. For the past 37 years, area residents have joined together to donate more than 344,000 winter coats to KOATS FOR KIDS.

This year’s campaign kicks off Monday, Sept. 11th with our “PACK THE TRUCK” event. The KOATS FOR KIDS collection truck will be parked curbside at Klinke Cleaners, 4512 Monona Drive, from 5 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. to accept donations of new and gently-worn children’s sized winter coats and accessories. The NEWS 3 NOW team will be on hand throughout the day with on-air interviews and updates.