Heavy traffic expected during eventful Madison weekend

MADISON, Wis. - It’s going to be a busy weekend in Madison with the Mifflin Street Block Party, the Dane County Farmers' Market, and the Crazy Legs Classic happening simultaneously Saturday.

All roads will remain open for Mifflin and the farmers' market; however there are several closures for the Crazy Legs Classic. The roads will shut down at 10 a.m. and open up at 12:30 p.m. For information on the race route click here.

Organizers are encouraging anyone planning on traveling downtown to add 20 minutes on to their commute time.

“With the construction on Monroe Street, which is one of the main thoroughfares plus all of the additional runners, race closures, traffic for parking, we definitely suggest people give themselves extra time during the morning," said University of Wisconsin-Madison police Lt. Cherise Caradine.

Residents and business owners in the Monroe Street neighborhood are hoping that extra traffic will lead to foot traffic at the shops and eateries that line the street. The street is under major construction until this November.

“Any citywide event that brings business to our area is great, especially this year. The businesses are struggling a little bit with the lack of traffic, so we're happy to see traffic in our neighborhood,” David Hoffert, the president of the Dudgeon-Monroe Neighborhood Association said.

