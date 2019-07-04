Heavy rains cause washed out roads, full rivers in Reedsburg

REEDSBURG, Wis. - Crews in Reedsburg are beginning cleanup after storms moved through the area Wednesday.

Part of Highway 33 toward La Valle washed out due to high water, and workers from the county had to bring in a truckload of sand to fill in one side of the shoulder.

Other streams in the city were overflowing, though once rain let up late in the evening, the water receded.

Sun is peaking through in Reedsburg, but the rain is still going. We're hearing reports of water over the road in multiple spots between here and La Valle. #News3Now #wiwx pic.twitter.com/3QRBHxaPOU — Amy Reid (@amyreidreports) July 3, 2019

"The water seems to recede as fast as it came up," said Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister. "So we're good right now, so far."

Parts of Highway 12 in Sauk City had to be closed due to flooding, according to law enforcement and the National Weather Service.

8 Photos Photo of flooding in Reedsburg courtesy of Lauryn Hooker PHOTOS: Roads wash out in Reedsburg during Sauk County flash flood warning Photo of flooding in Reedsburg courtesy of Lauryn Hooker [ + - ] Aimee Michelle Green Photo of flooded road in Reedsburg from Aimee Michelle Green [ + - ] Tracy Joyce Olson Photo of flooding in Reedsburg courtesy of Tracy Joyce Olson [ + - ] Tracy Joyce Olson Photo of flooding in Reedsburg courtesy of Tracy Joyce Olson [ + - ] Charlene L Cummings-Little Photo of flooding in Reedsburg courtesy of Charlene L Cummings-Little [ + - ] Cheryl Agen Photo of flooding in Reedsburg courtesy of Cheryl Agen [ + - ] Angel Reinhardt Photo of flooding in Reedsburg courtesy of Angel Reinhardt [ + - ] Cheryl Agen Photo of flooding in Reedsburg courtesy of Cheryl Agen [ + - ]

Meister said when water is over the road, follow the typical saying: Turn around, don't drown.

"If there's water across the road, don't take the chance," he said.

Residents in Sauk County reported trees and large branches that had come down due to wind gusts as well.

7:15 PM- Flash Flood Warning: eastern Richland County until 10 PM, southern Sauk County until 11 PM. Heavy rain threat continues to drift slowly to the south. Torrential rain falling in Sauk/Iowa Cos now. Remember: TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN! @WISCTV_News3 pic.twitter.com/AHzCReTCVI — Dave Caulfield (@DaveCaulfield_) July 4, 2019

