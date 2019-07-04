News

Heavy rains cause washed out roads, full rivers in Reedsburg

Posted: Jul 03, 2019 10:07 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 03, 2019 10:48 PM CDT

REEDSBURG, Wis. - Crews in Reedsburg are beginning cleanup after storms moved through the area Wednesday.

Part of Highway 33 toward La Valle washed out due to high water, and workers from the county had to bring in a truckload of sand to fill in one side of the shoulder.

Other streams in the city were overflowing, though once rain let up late in the evening, the water receded.

"The water seems to recede as fast as it came up," said Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister. "So we're good right now, so far."

Parts of Highway 12 in Sauk City had to be closed due to flooding, according to law enforcement and the National Weather Service.

Meister said when water is over the road, follow the typical saying: Turn around, don't drown.
"If there's water across the road, don't take the chance," he said.

Residents in Sauk County reported trees and large branches that had come down due to wind gusts as well.

 

