Heavy rainfall leaves parts of Lake Mendota brown

Ethan Brodsky Photo courtesy of Ethan Brodsky

MADISON, Wis. - Heavy amounts of rainfall last weekend left parts of Lake Mendota brown.

In a post from Dane County Airport, aerial images from Saturday showed sediment that washed into the northwest part of Lake Mendota from Pheasant Branch Creek, turning the water brown.

According to the post, 2.49 inches of rain fell between Friday and Saturday.

Large amounts of sediment are usually accompanied by contaminants such as phosphorus. A pound of phosphorus in the lakes can form up to 500 pounds of algae. Phosphorus also leads to blue-green algae, which is a potential public health risk that can lead to beach closures.

