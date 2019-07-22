Heavy Bombers event showcases historical aircraft, honors veterans

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Historical aircraft were showcased July 19-21 at the annual Heavy Bombers Weekend, which took place at Wisconsin Aviation at Dane County Regional Airport.

Aviation enthusiasts gathered to look at military and civilian aircraft, meet with pilots and go for rides in the planes.

Viewers explored the inside of some aircraft, including one named Doc -- one of two remaining B-29 planes in the world that still runs.

"Doc's a piece of history, and we treat her that way," said Doc's pilot, Air Force veteran Mark Novak.

The event honored veterans by having a special area dedicated to military vehicles and artifacts. Many of the pilots at the event were veterans themselves.

Proceeds collected from tickets benefit aviation programs for the Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 93.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.