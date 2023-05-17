SPARTA, Wis. -- The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says an investigation is underway after one of its K9 dogs died of heat-related causes.
The Sheriff's Office says the K9 named Kolt, a 6-year-old Czech Shepherd, was taken to the Sparta Small Animal Veterinary Clinic on May 10 after experiencing a "heat-related injury." The dog was later taken to VCA Animal Hospital in Madison for multiple different treatments, but eventually died on May 15.
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says it has opened an investigation into what led up to the dog's death and has placed a deputy on leave while the investigation is conducted by the Vernon County Sheriff's Office and the Juneau County District Attorney's Office.
"We feel blessed by the service that Kolt provided to the Sheriff’s Office and communities through-out Monroe County," Monroe County Sheriff Wesley Revels said in a statement Wednesday. "This situation has been very difficult for everyone and there is no doubt that this loss will have a lasting impact on Kolt’s handler and the Sheriff’s Office as a whole."
Kolt first joined the Monroe County Sheriff's Office in November 2018.
Sheriff Revels says no other information about the incident will be released until the investigation is complete.
