Monroe County K9 Kolt

SPARTA, Wis. -- The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says an investigation is underway after one of its K9 dogs died of heat-related causes.

The Sheriff's Office says the K9 named Kolt, a 6-year-old Czech Shepherd, was taken to the Sparta Small Animal Veterinary Clinic on May 10 after experiencing a "heat-related injury." The dog was later taken to VCA Animal Hospital in Madison for multiple different treatments, but eventually died on May 15.

