Heat a concern for those without homes this holiday weekend

MADISON, Wis. - The heat has many hiding in the shade or staying inside, but for those without a place to go this Memorial Day Weekend, the weather poses a real risk.

"We're very concerned about folks this time of year,” said Karla Thennes, executive director of Porchlight, a provider of services for those who are homeless. "Especially with people who are taking medications, adding on this 90 degree heat, and not drinking a lot of water."

Thennes said Memorial Day means some public options to stay out of the sun won't be available.

"Of course the library is closed, so other types of community options will be closed during the holidays, and it's going to be 90 degrees Monday,” she said.

The downtown day center the Beacon is open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. every day including holidays, and from this Sunday through Tuesday, Porchlight's men's shelter at Grace Episcopal Church will be opening up at 5 p.m. rather than 7:30 p.m. in response to the heat.

Porchlight’s Safe Haven, which provides housing and support services for homeless men and women with mental illness, is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day, as well.

"All of the homeless services programs are connected to the emergency management system here in Dane County, so we coordinate these things, during severe heat, severe cold, so we can all be on same page,” Thennes said.

Porchlight’s men’s shelter doesn’t have air-conditioning, so Thennes expects that means more people will be sleeping outside.

"The fan helps a little, but it's not a lot of relief,” she said. “(It) also isn’t good for people to be outside. Mosquitoes are terrible.”

Thennes said about 60 people slept at the men’s shelter Friday night, down from the usual of 80 or so, likely because of the heat.

Porchlight's goal, still, is to offer people shelter, and deal with the heat the best they can.

"We're hoping to get through this spell,” Thennes said.

She is asking anyone willing to help to drop off cold bottles of water and Gatorade to Grace Episcopal Church on Sunday through Tuesday starting at 5 p.m.