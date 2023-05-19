Membership fee-based primary care growing

MADISON, Wis. –- When Dr. Nicole Hemkes heard there was a way she could see 6 to 8 patients a day instead of her usual 20, she was all for it, eventually opening and operating three locations under the model.

The system, called Direct Patient Care, charges patients a monthly membership fee for primary healthcare as an alternative to costly insurance, offering longer visits and faster access to doctors, and is gaining popularity in Madison.

