MADISON, Wis. –- When Dr. Nicole Hemkes heard there was a way she could see 6 to 8 patients a day instead of her usual 20, she was all for it, eventually opening and operating three locations under the model.
The system, called Direct Patient Care, charges patients a monthly membership fee for primary healthcare as an alternative to costly insurance, offering longer visits and faster access to doctors, and is gaining popularity in Madison.
“Patients recognize that this is something that they can’t get in the system regardless of what type of insurance they have,” Hemkes said, “so they’re very grateful that they get that time.”
She said a big motivator for people making the switch to DPC are wait times. At Advocate MD, getting an appointment to see a primary care physician typically takes one or two weeks, largely because they take on a smaller patient base.
According to Hemkes, it can take months to see a doctor at a traditional clinic because they average about 2500 patients in their pool, all while being pushed to take on more and more to keep up.
In an email to News 3 Now, UW Health officials reported completing more than 500,000 visits in their primary care clinics in 2022 – 20,000 more than they saw pre-pandemic in 2019 – and projecting more than 600,000 visits in 2024.
They attribute the demand in part to growth in the Madison area. Officials noted the city's isthmus saw a 16% population growth between 2010 and 2020, which accounts for 33% of the state’s overall growth.
“That's why you hear about a lot of doctors getting burnt out and either retiring early or going part time,” Hemkes said. “So that in a way is also what's pushing more doctors towards this system."
The DPC model, however, does have obvious limitations. If Hemkes’ clinic and others like it take on fewer patients, improving access for some, what happens to the thousands they leave behind?
“If I burned out, I wasn’t going to see any patients,” said Dr. Wendy Molaska, owner of Dedicated Family Care. “So, would you rather have me seeing 500 patients or no patients?”
Molaska does admit DPC isn’t a fix for all, noting the real issue isn’t the number of patients, but rather an overall shortage of primary care physicians -- a problem she said is exacerbated by traditional healthcare models that don’t encourage recruitment or retention.
It’s a struggle officials at SSM Health in Madison said they are actively trying to navigate, but with many healthcare organizations facing similar struggles with staffing and vying for candidates in the same pool, finding providers takes longer than it did in the past.
Hemke believes one way to tackle the shortage would be to encourage more specialized doctors to make the switch to primary care. She explained with facilities like hers and Molaska’s taking care of their own tests and in office procedures -- including orthopedic, gynecological and dermatological procedures -- they tend to refer out less.
“That would kind of balance itself out,” she asserted.
