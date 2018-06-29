Health symposium teaches first responders how to handle farm accidents

ARLINGTON, Wis. - A UW Health symposium is helping medical professionals used to urban trauma respond to accidents on the farm.

The 50th annual Emergency Care Symposium brought in 200 people from different medical backgrounds -- everywhere from EMTs and first responders to Med Flight doctors and emergency room nurses -- to UW's research farm to learn more about the heavy equipment and sometimes dangerous environments people face in rural settings.

The event featured four different seminars on farm equipment accidents, grain bin incidents, the dangers of manure gasses and large animal concerns.

Katy Ludtke is a VA Hospital nurse and EMT in Mount Horeb. She attends the event every year and says the information is invaluable, even as someone who grew up on a farm.

"Even just recognizing what's happening and being able to do one thing," she said. "If you have one thing in your mind, whether it’s CPR or how to stop the bleeding, that's going to make a huge difference."

Jeff Nelson works with the UW Extension and hosted the seminar on grain bin injuries. He explained why the training is so important.

"We're tending to see less and less rescuers that have an agricultural background," he said. "We're used to seeing car accident and fires and heart attacks. Showing up at rural incidents ... it's very different, so it's good to get these experiences and this training."