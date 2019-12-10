Health officials warn consumers about E. coli outbreak in Wisconsin

CDC via CNN E. coli bacteria

MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin health officials are warning consumers to avoid bagged romaine salad sourced from Salinas Valley, California, amid concerns for a new E. coli O157 outbreak.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is advising consumers to avoid consuming any products that contain romaine lettuce from Salinas Valley, regardless of brand.

As part of an investigation into a multistate E. coli outbreak, health officials said Tuesday that they found the bacteria in an unopened bag of chopped romaine that was taken from an ill person's home. The bacteria was found in a bag of Fresh Express brand Leafy Green Romaine lettuce with a use-by date of Nov. 14, 2019, and a lot code of Z301 A05B.

DHS recommends that any romaine lettuce or lettuce mixes sourced from Salinas Valley be immediately thrown out. Officials also say it is important to wipe down drawers and surfaces that potentially infected produce came in contact with.

According to a news release, Wisconsin now has 33 cases included in the multistate E. coli outbreak. Illnesses in Wisconsin residents were first reported in early November. Fourteen people have been hospitalized as a result of the infection.

