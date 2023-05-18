MONONA, Wis. -- On Friday, a Wisconsin veteran will be travelling to New York to help collect the remains of one of his comrades – the end of a year-long process to bring the soldier home from war-torn Ukraine.
Timothy La Sage says he owes a lot to his fellow marine Grady Kurpasi.
"He's definitely saved my life," he said. “I wouldn't be sitting here today, you know, after two purple hearts and he was there for one of them, wouldn’t be here today if it wasn't for Grady.”
Now he gets to accompany him on his final deployment. “A process to retrieve an American home from overseas is very difficult,” La Sage said, “a veteran from overseas tends to be even more difficult.”
"Tomorrow, we will collect him from the airline's overseas,” he said Thursday.
La Sage and Kurpasi served together as scout snipers in Iraq in the early 2000s.
“And I remember Grady coming up behind me and saying whispering in my ear, he's like, 'you're completely surrounded by Claymore Mines you're safe,'" La Sage said. “And I just remember at that moment, is that my brother, you know, exposed himself came out made sure that my security was set for a where I was aiming at.”
"He would do anything to make sure that I got home,” he said.
After retirement, Kurpasi wanted to go help Ukrainian forces by serving as an advisor. “He's a human that protects other humans and it makes complete sense that he found himself over there,” La Sage said.
But after a skirmish with Russian forces in the Kherson region, Kurpasi dropped off the grid.
"The silence in the walls at night home alone and not knowing what's going on especially when we didn't know if he was alive or deceased yet -- some of those were very loud nights, while sitting home alone, very difficult,” La Sage said.
La Sage was part of the team working with embassies, the VA, nonprofits and more, tracking Kurpasi from hospital to hospital. "Boots on the ground folks that are trying to survive and where they get their next meal, let alone how they're going to get your good friend and teammate home," he said.
Then came the confirmation no one wanted to hear.
"It is sad to know that he passed away over there," La Sage said, "but you know, this team would never stop until he came home."
A year later the global rights advocacy group the Weatherman Foundation located the fallen marine.
"I knew that once Grady was on a U.S. Flight, I could take my pack off, the metaphoric pack off," La Sage said.
Now a bittersweet victory -- meeting his friend with full military honors at JFK airport, and bringing him to his family in Wilmington, North Carolina to lay him to rest.
"Yeah, it's amazing," La Sage said of the ceremony. At that point I think, I don't know how it'll hit me, but I know it'll hit me."
