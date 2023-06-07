Juan Jose Lopez, one of the Latino community's biggest leaders in the Madison area, has passed away at the age of 64.

MADISON, Wis. -- Madison's Latino community is mourning the death of Juan Jose Lopez, who died at age 64. Elected officials and community leaders say Lopez advocated for every community.

“He was a champion, and he will be sorely missed,” Luis Montoto said. He’s not the only one in south-central Wisconsin who remembered Lopez as a fighter for the underprivileged and youth.

