MADISON, Wis. -- Madison's Latino community is mourning the death of Juan Jose Lopez, who died at age 64. Elected officials and community leaders say Lopez advocated for every community.
“He was a champion, and he will be sorely missed,” Luis Montoto said. He’s not the only one in south-central Wisconsin who remembered Lopez as a fighter for the underprivileged and youth.
“[He was] working with young people working on behalf with young people,” County Executive Joe Parisi said, “and making sure that all of them had a shot of making it have a fair shot at life.”
"He adopted so many people in our community, many of you may have crossed his path,” State Sen. Melissa Agard, D-Madison, said on the Senate Floor Wednesday.
But for Montoto, he was a mentor and friend.
“Was...,” he remarked with a lingering pause.
“It's kind of difficult for me to talk about Juan Lopez in the past tense,” Montoto continued.
Montoto and his wife Lupita met Lopez 25 years ago, when the couple moved to Madison and started the Spanish radio station La Movida.
“And he says, ‘Whoa, this is a service that we've been wanting and needing in the community,’ and sure enough he helped us navigate the community and who's who and who's what,” Montoto said.
Soon, the two bonded not just over their work, but over their Texas roots – Lopez hailed from San Antonio.
“Every time since then, first thing he'd tell me -- he wouldn't even say hi, he'd say, 'How about 'dem Cowboys?'” Montoto said.
The list of leadership roles Juan Jose Lopez held seems almost endless. He was the first Latino ever to serve on the Madison Metropolitan School District's Board of Education, a role he held for 12 years until 2006.
He also served on boards for United Migrant Opportunity Services in Milwaukee, Nuestro Mundo school in Madison and was a section chief for the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development until 2019.
"A lot of people might be associated with the position they held or their role in a certain organization,” Parisi said, “but Juan did so much and really carved a path of his own.”
When thinking of where the Latino community would be without Lopez’s guidance, “I don't think there would be the leadership that there is now,” Montoto said. “He guided a lot of the Latino professionals in town and in the county.”
Lopez had a huge impact that, for many like Montoto, came to a sudden end this week.
“We saw him about a week before he passed,” he said, “for the last time at the hospital.”
“And I never thought it would be for the last time,” Montoto said.
But the community Lopez helped open doors for says it’s important to celebrate his contributions forever.
“Gracias, Juan,” Montoto said. “Gracias.”
