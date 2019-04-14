HAZMAT responds to fuel spill after semi crash

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

DODGEVILLE, Wis. - Cleanup crews from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the Rockford Hazardous Materials team responded to a car versus semi-truck crash that resulted in a "large fuel spill" Saturday afternoon.

According to the Iowa County Sheriff's Department, officers received reports of the crash at 2:24 p.m. Though no injuries have been reported as a result of the crash, officers found large amounts of fuel leaking onto the roadway.

The DNR and HAZMAT teams assisted in cleaning up the spill, officials said

