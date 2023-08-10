VERONA, Wis. -- As fires in Maui continue to destroy homes and businesses and claim lives, authorities in the area are telling people that it is not a good time to travel there.
Amber and Jared Brunner of Verona decided not to travel to Maui under those circumstances. The couple was planning to leave Sunday.
"They're having to relocate residents to the hotels and the airport, so we just don't really feel right about going," Amber Brunner said "We don't want to take up any needed resources."
“It’s a bummer but obviously there are bigger things going on than a vacation for us," Jared Brunner said.
While the couple knows this is the right move, they say it’s a disappointment after a year and a half of a different setback. Jared was celebrating an end to recent treatments for diffuse large B cell lymphoma.
“It’s been fun doing things that I wasn’t able to do for the past year and a half," Jared Brunner said
"This was our celebration trip," Amber Brunner said. "We were also going to celebrate our anniversary, so we’re bummed we’re not going to go.”
As the fires continue to rip through the island, the couple’s cancer journey has them looking at this cancellation as a minor change compared to what others are going through.
“It’s heartbreaking seeing the videos, the footage, the pictures. It’s hard to not feel for them right now," Jared Brunner said.
"Our perspective has changed a lot of things over the past year and a half," Amber Brunner said. "This is just a vacation, it's not even the worst thing that can happen to a family."
The couple has now switched their flights to a different island. They had originally looked into keeping their Maui flights to come out there to volunteer, but it is still unsafe to go there.
"Just the fact that we can even think about going is great," said Amber Brunner. "This was our celebration trip, and the meaning of that is more important than the trip itself.”
At least 36 people have been killed by the fires so far, according to local officials.
