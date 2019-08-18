Missing Middleton man found safe

MIDDLETON, Wis. - A Middleton man who went missing Saturday afternoon was found safe Sunday morning.

Middleton police had searched for Scott Looper, 64, who left his apartment on foot at 2 p.m. Saturday.

