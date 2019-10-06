Have you seen her? Madison police ask for help finding missing woman
April Jones was last seen near Olbrich Park
MADISON, Wis. - Madison police are asking for your help to find a missing woman who was last seen near Olbrich Park on Madison's east side Saturday night.
Officers say the woman is April Jones, a 44-year-old white woman with blond hair and blue eyes.
She is around 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 280 pounds.
According to officers, she was last seen Saturday around 7:15 p.m. at 3500 Atwood Avenue, near the Olbrich by the Lake apartments.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison police.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- 'We're nervous': As flooding worsens in Crystal Lake, residents desperate for a solution
- Authorities responding to structure fire in Cottage Grove
- Madison police arrest three people while investigating burglary
- Girls in Aviation Day teaches women they, too, can pilot airplanes
- Charli the emu recovers from gunshot wounds at Sonnyboy Animal Sanctuary
- Stalzy's Deli gives back to Madison Fire Department at Oktoberfest