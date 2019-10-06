Have you seen her? Madison police ask for help finding missing woman

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police are asking for your help to find a missing woman who was last seen near Olbrich Park on Madison's east side Saturday night.

Officers say the woman is April Jones, a 44-year-old white woman with blond hair and blue eyes.

She is around 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 280 pounds.

According to officers, she was last seen Saturday around 7:15 p.m. at 3500 Atwood Avenue, near the Olbrich by the Lake apartments.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison police.

